‘Why Am I The Only One?’: 1st Trans Doctor to Lead Vaccine Centre

When she was given the responsibility of leading the COVID-19 vaccination centre, Dr Shaikh knew that this would be a high pressure job. But her favourite part is to interact with people – especially senior citizens.

“For them, there is a lot of anxiety involved – to go to a hospital and get the vaccine. And they really like if someone says a hello, or ask them how was their experience, if they found any difficulties, just some small talk and that can really brighten up their day,” she added.

Dr Shaikh admitted that while she has been in a privileged position as a doctor, there are still some hush-hush talks, comments and giggles that make her uncomfortable. But she believes transgender visibility is the only way to break this.