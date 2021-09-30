Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Telangana Hospital; Police Probe Underway

A woman was allegedly gangraped by five unidentified men at an abandoned private hospital in Telangana's Nizamabad town late on the night of Tuesday, 28 September, police said.

The accused escaped after committing the crime. The Nizamabad one town police station was alerted by the hospital security guard. The police said that the culprits allegedly offered the 20-year-old woman a lift to return home. She then was taken around Nizamabad town on a bike and later taken to an abandoned hospital building.

Police say the woman was made to consume liquor in the watchman’s room. Three of the five men sexually assaulted the woman.