Skulls, Himachal, Garbage Van: What Cops Are Focusing On in Shraddha Murder Case

On the afternoon of Thursday, 17 November, a Delhi Court granted permission to the Delhi Police to conduct a narco analysis on Aaftab Poonawala — the 28-year-old man accused of killing his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar in May this year.

A senior police officer told The Quint, “We will do the test next week, perhaps.”

The Delhi Police is yet to recover Walkar’s head or torso, and have now widened the search to other parts of Delhi, a police source said.

The Indian Express, meanwhile, reported that the police is “focusing on skulls found across Delhi."