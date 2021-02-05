SilhouetteChallenge: Why Women Are ‘Warned’ Against Taking It?

The silhouette challenge, first introduced on TikTok, is taking the internet by storm.

Like many things, the challenge was started as a means of empowerment, encouraging body positivity. Again, like many things on the internet, the trend is now reduced to being tasteless means for non-consensual gratification – thanks to misogynistic mindset.

While it is not yet popular in India, the viral challenge was started to encourage women to embrace their bodies – as a blood red filter highlights their silhouette.