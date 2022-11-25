SC Notice to Centre on PILs Seeking Recognition of Same-Sex Marriage

What was said: Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners said, "This is a living issue, not a property issue. Impact is on health, succession. We are only here talking about the Special Marriage Act," reported LiveLaw.

People behind the pleas: Hyderabad-based Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, who have been together for 10 years, have filed the first PIL. They had a commitment ceremony in December 2021, where their relationship was blessed by their parents and family – and are now seeking legal recognition.

The second PIL has been filed by Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand who have been together for 17 years, and are raising two children together. However, due to the non-recognition, they are unable to have a legal relationship with their children.