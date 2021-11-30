'Citizens Interested': Plea Seeks Live Streaming Of Same-Sex Marriage Hearing

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 30 November, issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking live streaming of proceedings on petitions to recognise same sex marriages.

A batch of petitions, filed by multiple same-sex couples and members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, is seeking to leagalise same-sex marriages in India, under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws.

A bench comprising of Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has given time for the Centre to respond, after the plea stated that the matter is of 'national and constitutional importance.'

The matter will next be heard on 3 February.