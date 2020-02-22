‘Want Work’: Queer Youth Reach Delhi Job Fair in Hope of A Future

“My dream job is to become a professor.”

“I would really like to pursue my PhD from any IIT...”

“My dream job... is just to have a job.”

Diverse backgrounds, varied age-groups, different ‘coming out’ experiences but one aim – all that the members of the LGBTQI community who attended the job fest in New Delhi wanted was a safe and inclusive working environment.

Strikingly, many people whom The Quint spoke to at the fair revealed that they traveled all the way to Delhi from two-tier cities and towns like Aligarh, Meerut, Samastipur, Gwalior just to attend the job fair.