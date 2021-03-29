Rape Survivor Paraded With Accused in MP Village; Six Arrested
A video shows the survivor and accused being tied with ropes, forced to walk amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.
On Sunday, 28 March, a 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, following which the villagers publicly paraded both the accused and the survivor by tying them with ropes, police said, PTI reported.
As many as six people that include the accused and five villagers have been reportedly arrested. Further, a video went viral on social media that shows the survivor and the accused being tied with ropes, beaten and made to forcibly walk in public in the village that comes under the jurisdiction of Jobat police station, amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’
As per the PTI report, a senior official said that the 16-year-old girl was rescued by police. Meanwhile, two cases were registered on the basis of the FIRs lodged by the survivor, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Dilip Singh Bilwal said.
“One of the cases was registered against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR was registered against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her,” PTI quoted Bilwal as saying.
Bilwal further added that the accused is married and has two children. The rape accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Regarding the family members and relatives of the survivor, they were booked under sections 294 (obscene act in public places), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC, the officer added, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.