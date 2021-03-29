Rape Survivor Paraded With Accused in MP Village; Six Arrested

On Sunday, 28 March, a 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, following which the villagers publicly paraded both the accused and the survivor by tying them with ropes, police said, PTI reported.

As many as six people that include the accused and five villagers have been reportedly arrested. Further, a video went viral on social media that shows the survivor and the accused being tied with ropes, beaten and made to forcibly walk in public in the village that comes under the jurisdiction of Jobat police station, amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’

As per the PTI report, a senior official said that the 16-year-old girl was rescued by police. Meanwhile, two cases were registered on the basis of the FIRs lodged by the survivor, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Dilip Singh Bilwal said.