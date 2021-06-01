‘Don’t Need a Penis To Be a Man’: India’s First Transmale Model

19 year-old Veegent is India’s first transmale professional model. In Vee’s words, he was not born a girl, he was assigned the female gender at birth.

Veegent has modelled for the Gaurav Gupta Couture show 2021 and has also been part of the GQ cover 2020.

This is his journey of finding himself, accepting his gender identity, overcoming gender stereotypes and loving himself.