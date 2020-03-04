Stories Can Change Lives: NYT Editor Who Led Weinstein Coverage

The conviction of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in the rape and sexual harassment case against him, earlier in February 2020, is considered a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement. The case provided a platform for women around the world to speak out, expose their alleged abusers and 'changed lives.'

But it all started with two New York Times reporters, chasing the story, way back in 2017.

'It started with a question' – said Rebecca Corbett, Investigations Editor at The New York Times, while delivering the annual Reuters Memorial Lecture on 2 March 2020 at Oxford.