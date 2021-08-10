#MeToo: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns After Probe Finds Sexual Harassment
Cuomo's successor would be Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who will be the first woman to assume the post.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, 10 August, days after the findings of an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the Democrat were announced.
Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive remarks to 11 women, including employees, the state's attorney general Letitia James had said last week, as she announced the findings of the probe into allegations against the Democrat.
James had said, "The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so, violated federal and state law," news agency AFP reported.
Cuomo's resignation will be effective in 14 days and his successor would be Lieutenant Governor and Democrat Kathy Hochul, who will be the first woman to assume the post, The New York Times reported.
"Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore that's what I'll do."New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as quoted by NYT
At the time when the findings of the investigation were revealed, US President Joe Biden had also said, "I think he should resign."
