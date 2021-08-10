MeToo: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns After Probe Finds Sexual Harassment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, 10 August, days after the findings of an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the Democrat were announced.

Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive remarks to 11 women, including employees, the state's attorney general Letitia James had said last week, as she announced the findings of the probe into allegations against the Democrat.

James had said, "The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so, violated federal and state law," news agency AFP reported.