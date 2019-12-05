Backlash to #MeToo Isn’t New or Unexpected – The Movement Stands

Almost a year after the #MeToo movement struck India, a rash of accused perpetrators have started making their sometimes-sly, sometimes-loud comebacks. But is there anything to the backlash? Is there anything the movement needs to ‘introspect’ about? Can a survivor be held responsible for an accused losing his job?

YouTuber Utsav Chakraborty, who was called out by a number of women for sexual misconduct and sexual harassment in the wake of the #MeToo movement in October 2018, took to Twitter last month to come out ‘clean’.

Chakraborty managed to discredit two allegations. But several others still stood. And while he was at it, a fresh slew of allegations were levelled at him by even more women.

After his social media ‘comeback’ – via a five-day spectacle in which he drip-tweeted salacious detail after detail – Chakraborty issued an advisory to the waiting horde of trolls not to harass the women, whom he was doxxing, further. He also claimed that he has received help from ‘all quarters’ – legal and otherwise.