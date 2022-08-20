Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

(Trigger Warning: Description of violence against women. Reader discretion advised.)

Meta has banned controversial influencer and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for failure to abide by the social media platforms' policies.

The 35-year-old influencer has been accused, among other things, of promoting misogynistic 'rape culture' content to audiences as young as 13 on social media platform TikTok. According to a Business Insider report, TikTok has also banned Tate's account, while its "investigation into this content is ongoing."

Once a professional kickboxer, Tate gained notoriety in 2016 after he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman.

Twitter had banned Tate for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted.