Dutch Author First Non-Binary Person to Win Intl Booker Prize

To put it simply, address them with the pronoun of their choice. If you know someone identifies themselves as a non-binary person, ask them how they would like to be addressed.

However, a majority of people commonly use They/Them pronouns, but since pronouns do not always correspond to gender, they may use any pronoun.

For example, a non-binary person who identifies as feminine at that point in time may choose to use she/her. Some may also be comfortable using all pronouns.