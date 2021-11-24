Mangalore: Four Held For Alleged Gang Rape, Murder Of Eight-Yr-Old Girl

Four men were arrested on Wednesday, 24 November, for the alleged gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old minor girl in Karnataka's Mangalore. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, 21 November.

All the four accused have been booked under Section 5 (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused have been identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20), and Manish Tirki (33). The FIR, accessed by The Quint, states that the four men allegedly 'confessed' to raping the child before murdering her.