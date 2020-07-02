‘TikTok Shared Queer Happiness & Sorrow’: LGBTQ Members On App Ban

For thousands of content creators on TikTok, time stood still when the Indian government on 29 June banned 59 mobile applications, citing ‘threat to security of the state’.

But for the LGBTQIA+content and members on the platform, TikTok was more than a video sharing application – it was a medium of expression. For starters, it was a “safe and accessible” space for the community, content creators tell The Quint.