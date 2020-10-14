Kerala Vicar ‘Sexually Assaults’ Woman During Ayurvedic Treatment

The police also told TNM that the vicar was not a registered ayurvedic medical practitioner. “It is not clear whether he has any qualifications. We have to probe that. But it is confirmed that he was practising without proper authorisation,” the official noted.

This is not the first time that Kerala Christian priests have been accused of sexual assault and rape. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, a Kerala native, is accused of having raped a nun multiple times. He is under bail and is undergoing trial in the case.

Robin Vadakkumchery is another Kerala priest who was convicted for raping a minor and impregnating her in 2016. He was dismissed from his priesthood by the Vatican. In July, he moved the Kerala High Court with an outrageous "offer," stating that he would marry the survivor and take care of the child.