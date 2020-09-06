Kerala COVID-19 Patient Sexually Assaulted by Ambulance Driver

A 19-year-old COVID-19 patient was sexually assaulted by an ambulance driver at Aranmula in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, while being taken to the hospital on the night of Saturday, 5 September. The driver, 28-year-old Noufal, who is part of Kerala’s 108 ambulance service, has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, two women who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus were taken by the ambulance. While one was dropped at a hospital, the other patient who had severe symptoms was sexually assaulted by the driver on the way to another hospital.