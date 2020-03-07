From Hobby to Profession, How Indian Women Are Embracing Cosplay

26-year-old Tanzim Pardiwalla got into cosplay when Comic Con arrived in Mumbai but she had already got a taste for books, sci-fi movies and action as a child in a family of literature lovers. “That coupled with my martial arts background gave me a longing to be a superhero of some sort, the need to be ‘a master of disguise’,” says the desk-bound journalist from Mumbai who loves Alice from the old classic.

Navita from Delhi remembers being the only girl in gaming arcades in her childhood. “I loved playing video games, especially those with coin slots. It was rare to find a female gamer back then,” says the popular cosplayer who won the grand prize in Comic Con Delhi last year for cosplaying as ‘Crusader’ from the video game ‘Diablo’.