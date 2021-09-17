Telangana HC Orders Magisterial Inquiry Into Death of Saidabad Rape Accused

A day after the Saidabad rape and murder accused Pallakonda Raju was found dead on a railway track, the Telangana High Court ordered a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances of his death on Friday, 17 September.

Hearing a petition from activists who raised suspicions over the circumstances that led to Raju’s death, the High Court directed a magisterial inquiry into the suspicious death by the 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate, Warangal.

The Magistrate has been asked to submit the report within four weeks. The inquiry will be attended by the police and Raju's family members.