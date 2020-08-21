How Dalit Woman Leader Asserted Her Right, Hoisted Tricolour

For the first few months after she was elected, Amrutham says there was no struggle. But when she was invited to hoist the flag for Republic day at a school in January this year, the problems started.

“I was invited by a school teacher and headmaster to hoist the flag for Republic day. I accepted the invitation and on Republic Day, I was getting ready to attend the flag hoisting. Someone from our village came and told us that all the important people in the village are already there and the children are standing under the sun so I need to rush. Without any further delay, I went to school along with my husband and son. In the school, I did not find the villagers but Haridass, Vijayakumar and panchayat vice-president Revathy. It was clear from the way they looked at me that they did not want me to get on stage,” Amrutham says over the phone to TNM