All for a Son: How Couples Use IVF to Get Past Sex Selection Ban

He further states that the larger problem lies in the implementation of the PC-PNDT Act. While state governments have state-level and district-level committees to monitor all facilities falling under the ambit of the law, the frequency of these checks is low.

“Most of the time, those monitoring these centres look at the paperwork. But the frequency with which it is done is also very less. Even if they are conducting inspections, there is no way they can actually narrow down on one specific person who would have done the sex determination. The government should look at ways to make the implementation of the Act more effective,” he adds.

Dr Prabhu, however, says that the only way anomalies can be detected is if there are more male children being born, according to the records of the clinics. However, here too, the government has to depend on the records kept by the clinics and it is difficult to find out if paperwork was not maintained for the sex determination test.

“There is a way to monitor this. For instance, we can see the substances required for performing PGD, and cross-verify to see if it matches the number of tests. Sometimes, clinics just write that they had to conduct the test twice or thrice for myriad reasons. This too is a fallacy. Unless society’s mindset changes regarding the preference for male children, no matter how much we regulate, they will still find a way to do it,” Dr Prabhu adds.