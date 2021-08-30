Historian, Queer Rights Activist Saleem Kidwai Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Celebrated historian, author, and queer rights activist Saleem Kidwai passed away on Monday, 30 August, in his Lucknow residence.

Kidwai is best-known for co-authoring 'Same-Sex Love in India: Readings from Literature and History', which was a deep-dive into same-sex relationships in South Asia. He authored the book along with Ruth Vanita, now a professor at the University of Montana.

A copy of the book, considered a landmark in India's queer history, was given to the judges of the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which read down Section 377, which criminalised same-sex relationships.