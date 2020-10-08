Nirbhaya’s Lawyer, Bhim Army’s Counsel to Fight for Hathras Victim

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, who represented the parents of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, will also be fighting the legal battle for the 19-year-old Hathras victim’s family.

Bhim Army’s legal adviser MS Arya and Rajratna Ambedkar, Dr BR Ambedkar’s great grandson who chairs the Buddhist Society of India, will be joining Kushwaha in the case, a member of the victim’s family confirmed to The Quint.

Speaking to The Quint, Kushwaha said: