Men Protesters Hit Streets, Demand Justice for Hathras Rape Victim

While her body reached her village in Hathras in an ambulance in the wee hours of 30 September, the victim’s family stated that the police had forcibly took her body and performed last rites, even when they wanted wanted to bring her home “one last time.”

“It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything. We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn’t listen to us,” the victim’s brother told The Indian Express.

Videos on social media showed the victim’s mother pleading with police officials to let her take the body home.