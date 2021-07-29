2 Minors Raped on Goa Beach, Chief Minister Asks 'Why Were They Out So Late?'
Four men posing as policemen at Goa’s Benaulim Beach allegedly raped two minor girls on Sunday, 25 July.
Two days after the incident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant – under pressure from the Opposition over the gang rape – said parents must introspect on why their children were on the beach late at night.
The police have arrested the four accused – 21-year-old Asif Hateli, 33-year-old Rajesh Mane, 31-year-old Gajanand Chinchankar, and 19-year-old Nitin Yabbal. The accused had threatened to upload photos of the incident on social media platforms if they weren’t paid Rs 65,000, according to The Times of India.
The accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Goa Children's Act and have been remanded in four days of police custody.
What Happened on Sunday?
According to The Times of India, a group of four girls and six boys, including two minor girls and a minor boy, visited Benaulim Beach at 11:30 pm on Saturday, 24 July. Due to poor weather conditions, some of them left early. Three boys and the two minor girls were left behind.
The incident took place around 3:30 am. The four accused approached the two minor girls – and later allegedly raped them. They then beat up the three boys. The group was then asked to go home, according to the newspaper.
The next day, one of the boys received a call from the accused demanding a ransom of Rs 40,000 before the end of July and another of Rs 25,000 in the following month. After this, the two survivors decided to lodge a police complaint.
Goa Chief Minister Shames the Survivors
During a debate in the House on Wednesday, 28 July, Goa Chief Minister Sawant said, “When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police.”
He further added, “We directly blame the police, but I want to point out that of the 10 youth who went to the beach for a party, four stayed on the beach the whole night and the remaining six went home.”
"They were on the beach the whole night, two boys and two girls. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches."Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister
To this, Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D'Costa said, “Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around.”
Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai criticised the statements made by the chief minister, calling them 'disgusting'.
“The safety of citizens is the responsibility of the police and state government. If they can't provide it to us, the chief minister has no right to sit in the post,” he added.
