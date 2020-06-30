Not Wearing Sindoor Shows Refusal to Accept Marriage: Gauhati HC

The couple were married on 17 February 2012. However, they started living separately since June 2013, after the woman expressed her desire to not live with his family members.

According to the report, she lodged a police complaint against her husband and his family members for alleged torture. However, her complaint was not sustained.

"Such acts of lodging criminal cases on unsubstantiated allegations against the husband and/or the husband''s family members amounts to cruelty as held by the Supreme Court," the judges said in the order.

(With inputs from PTI)