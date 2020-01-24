Final Arguments in Akbar-Ramani Defamation Case to Be Heard Today

A Delhi court will hear closing arguments in the MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani defamation case, that has been going on for nearly a year, on Friday, 24 January.

Senior journalist Priya Ramani is fighting a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja in the Rouse Avenue trial court.

MJ Akbar was accused by several women of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape (by one woman), in the wake of the #MeToo movement in October 2018.

He, in turn, filed a defamation case against Priya Ramani, who had revealed in a tweet at the time that the beginning of an article she’d written the previous year was her #MeToo story about Akbar.