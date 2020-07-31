‘Ellen Show’ Ex-Staff Allege Sexual Harassment By Top Producers
Senior-level longtime employees to newly appointed production assistants have made the allegations.
At least 36 former employees on ‘The Ellen Show’, have alleged that senior-level producers engaged in sexual misconduct, including assault and harassment, reported Buzzfeed News.
Senior-level longtime employees to newly appointed production assistants have made allegations against the executive producers.
Actress and comedian Ellen DeGeneres' show, in the same name, is one of the most-watched shows in the United States. The show has been running for over 17 years, since 2013.
The employees alleged that Kevin Leman, the head writer and executive producer, solicited a woman for oral sex and groped several others during work hours.
Another executive producer Ed Glavin was known for “being handsy with women”, rubbing their shoulders and touching them on their lower waist.
Co-executive producer Jonathan Norrman attempted to engage in oral sex with another former employee.
The alleged incidents took place over the course of time since 2013.
WHAT DOES ELLEN HAVE TO SAY?
In her letter to her staff, DeGeneres said she took responsibility for "everything," the Buzzfeed News report added.
“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”Ellen DeGeneres
Warner Bros, the studio that runs the show, has declined to comment on the allegations, citing an already ongoing internal investigation. Earlier in June, former employees came out against the toxic work culture and bullying at the show.
(With inputs from Buzzfeed News)
