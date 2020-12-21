Juvenile, 3 Others Held For Gang Rape of Minor in South Delhi’s GK
As per media reports, 17-year-old accused and the survivor used to work in the same house.
A 14-year-old minor, who was employed as a domestic help in Greater Kailash area in south Delhi was allegedly gang-raped by four men, including a 17-year-old juvenile.
The incident reportedly took place on 19 December, and all four accused were apprehended, reported NDTV, quoting Delhi Police.
According to the report, the 17-year-old accused and the survivor used to work in the same house. While he befriended her before quitting his job in November, the accused asked her to visit him at his new place of work.
When the girl visited him, on 19 December, three other men – of ages 18, 20 and 30 were also present and allegedly raped her, along with the juvenile.
A case has been filed and the police is investigating the case.
Crimes against women have risen by 7.3 percent in the last one year alone. The 2019 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that India reports 87 cases of rape every single day.
The Delhi Police in October 2020 said the city had registered a 28 percent drop in the number of rape cases this year. While 1,241 rape cases were reported till 30 September as compared to 1,723 cases in the same period last year, the police claimed.
(With inputs from NDTV)
