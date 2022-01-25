ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Cops Apprehend Two Boys For Alleged Rape of 8-Year-Old, Survivor in ICU

According to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the survivor is currently "battling for life."

The Quint
Updated
Gender
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
i

The Delhi Police apprehended two boys, aged 10 to 12 years, for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area.

According to DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the minor was playing outside her house at around 2 pm on 24 January, when she was allegedly "lured" and raped by a 12-year-old boy from the same locality.

The girl was sent for medical examination and a case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376AB (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

In a statement, Sain said, "When the victim girl returned at around 4.30 pm, she complained of pain to her mother. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother and she brought her to the police station."
Also Read

Revisiting Chhoti Nirbhaya: How a 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor Is Healing

Revisiting Chhoti Nirbhaya: How a 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor Is Healing
ADVERTISEMENT

'Battling for Life': DCW Chairperson

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to the police seeking immediate action on the matter. According to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the survivor is currently in the ICU, "battling for life."

In a press release, Maliwal said, "Due to her critical condition, the girl was immediately rushed to a government hospital where she underwent a surgery, and her condition continues to remain critical as she is currently being treated in the ICU."

The commission has sought details regarding the FIR and the accused persons arrested in the case. The DCW has asked the police to submit an action-taken report in 48 hours.

Also Read

Child Sexual Abuse: What Makes POCSO Act Unique? Explained in 12 Cards

Child Sexual Abuse: What Makes POCSO Act Unique? Explained in 12 Cards

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT