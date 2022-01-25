Delhi Cops Apprehend Two Boys For Alleged Rape of 8-Year-Old, Survivor in ICU
According to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the survivor is currently "battling for life."
The Delhi Police apprehended two boys, aged 10 to 12 years, for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area.
According to DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the minor was playing outside her house at around 2 pm on 24 January, when she was allegedly "lured" and raped by a 12-year-old boy from the same locality.
The girl was sent for medical examination and a case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376AB (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
In a statement, Sain said, "When the victim girl returned at around 4.30 pm, she complained of pain to her mother. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother and she brought her to the police station."
'Battling for Life': DCW Chairperson
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to the police seeking immediate action on the matter. According to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the survivor is currently in the ICU, "battling for life."
In a press release, Maliwal said, "Due to her critical condition, the girl was immediately rushed to a government hospital where she underwent a surgery, and her condition continues to remain critical as she is currently being treated in the ICU."
The commission has sought details regarding the FIR and the accused persons arrested in the case. The DCW has asked the police to submit an action-taken report in 48 hours.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.