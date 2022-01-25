Delhi Cops Apprehend Two Boys For Alleged Rape of 8-Year-Old, Survivor in ICU

The Delhi Police apprehended two boys, aged 10 to 12 years, for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area.

According to DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the minor was playing outside her house at around 2 pm on 24 January, when she was allegedly "lured" and raped by a 12-year-old boy from the same locality.

The girl was sent for medical examination and a case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376AB (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).