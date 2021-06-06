China’s 3-Child Policy is Unlikely to be Welcomed by Working Women

China’s new policy of allowing couples to have three children (replacing the previous limit of two) is an attempt to respond to ageing population concerns and a slowing birth rate. But the policy’s implications for working women and their families mean few will welcome the change with open arms.

Population ageing is a significant concern in China. According to the latest national census in November 2020, the number of people in the country aged 60 and above has reached 260 million – or 18.7 percent of the population. By 2050, this number is expected to increase to 500 million.