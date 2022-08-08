ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh School Principal Arrested for Molesting 2 Minor Girl Students

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, said officials.

PTI
Published
Gender
1 min read
Chhattisgarh School Principal Arrested for Molesting 2 Minor Girl Students
i

Police have arrested the 45-year-old principal of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district for allegedly molesting two minor girl students, an official said on Monday, 8 August.

The two students of Classes 5 and 7 informed their parents after reaching home last week that the principal allegedly molested them in his office chamber, Kotwali Station House Officer Prakash Rathore said.

The parents lodged a complaint following which the police arrested the principal on Saturday, he said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The school owner also complained to police against parents of some students for allegedly thrashing him, after the incident came to light, he said.

A probe was on into the matter, he added.

Also Read

Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped and Filmed Inside Car in Delhi, Accused Arrested

Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped and Filmed Inside Car in Delhi, Accused Arrested

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×