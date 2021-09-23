Chennai: 20-Year-Old Woman Hacked to Death by Man Near Railway Station

The police said that Ramachandran had called to meet Swetha on Thursday afternoon. The duo as per witnesses were seen holding conversation and walking near railway quarters in Tambaram.

However, soon the two were seen having an argument, and in a fit of rage, Ramachandran took the knife he was hiding in his pocket and punctured a hole into Swetha’s neck. Subsequently, Ramachandran tried to slit his own throat, but was stopped by passers-by, said police.

Though Swetha who was bleeding profusely was taken to Chromepet government hospital, she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile Ramachandran who sustained injuries during suicide attempt is admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and is undergoing treatment, added police. The Selaiyur police have registered a case and began further inquiry.

Meanwhile, this is the third incident reported in the past six years within Chennai city and suburbs.

In June 2019, a 27-year-old Erode man tried to murder a woman at Chetpet railway station. Though the girl survived, she sustained grievous injuries. Another incident that took place was in broad daylight in June 2016 at Nungambakkam railway station, when S Swathi, 24 was hacked to death by one P Ramkumar.