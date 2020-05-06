The Delhi Police (Cyber Crime Cell) on Wednesday, 6 May, arrested the administrator of the controversial Instagram chat group ‘Bois Locker Room.’ Just a day earlier, on 5 May, the Delhi Police had apprehended a minor member of the group.The cops are awaiting information from Instagram regarding the group members, sources told The Quint. Meanwhile, the police have seized the devices of identified members and have sent it for forensic analysis.With hundreds of boys from south Delhi, the group was allegedly used for sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and promoting rape culture, revealed a user on Twitter on Sunday, 3 May.The boys allegedly shared morphed photos of underage girls, body shaming and slut shaming them.Delhi Schoolboy in Police Custody Over ‘Boys Locker Room’ Chat RowMore Chat Members Identified, QuestionedThe Crime Branch Cell had earlier taken cognisance of the matter and filed a case under the IT Act and relevant sections of IPC, on the basis of the social media posts.In a statement, the Delhi Police said that the platform Instagram has been asked to provide details of all the accounts that were members of the group.Further, 10 members of the group have been identified. While those who are above 18 years of age are being questioned by the police, the minor members are being dealt with as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act.Further action will be taken on the basis of material evidence that is gathered in course of the investigation, the police said.Delhi Schoolboy in Police Custody Over ‘Boys Locker Room’ Chat Row We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)