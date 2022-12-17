Bilkis Bano: SC Dismisses Petition Against Release Of 11 Rape-Murder Convicts

On 21 January 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family.

The mob had gang-raped Bano while she was pregnant in March 2002, and killed seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, amidst the Godhra riots.

On 15 August earlier this year, all. 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the government of Gujarat approved their release under its remission policy.

Visuals of them walking free surfaced on social media after their release, which showed them being felicitated, as locals touched their feet, offered them sweets, and conducted a tilak ceremony.

Speaking to The Quint, 45-year-old Yakub Rasool, the husband of Bilkis Bano, said that they "have faith in the highest court of this country. They've done justice before, they'd do justice again."