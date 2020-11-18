Bihar Woman Burnt Alive Post Molestation Bid: Cop Removed, 1 Held

On 29 October, Satish had allegedly told the victim that if she refuses to marry him, he will kill her. “Marry me or I will kill you,” Satish had threatened my daughter,” the victim’s mother Saimuna Khatoon told The Quint.

“My daughter resisted Satish’s advances and warned him that she will complain about the harassment to her Ammi,” Saimuna Khatoon says.

According to Khatoon, her daughter was again harassed by Satish the next day while she was coming back home from work.

“He again threatened my daughter to marry him, he said that if she refuses to marry him he will kill her. My daughter told him that she doesn’t want to marry him and she is not interested in him, he still went on pursuing her. She even said that she can’t marry him because she is a Muslim and he is a Hindu, but Satish did not listen,” Khatoon added.

The woman had also told Satish that she was engaged.