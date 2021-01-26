Bhawana Kanth – 1st Woman Fighter Pilot to Be Part Of R-Day Parade

The first woman in India to qualify for combat mission in a fighter jet – Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth – added another first to her name, on Tuesday, 26 January.

Scripting history, she became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of Air Force contingent.

The Indian Air Force tableau with the theme "Indian Air Force: Touch the Sky with Glory" showcased scaled-down models of Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter and Su-30 MK-I aircraft.