'Cuomo Must Resign': People React to Sexual Harassment Probe Against NY Governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has "sexually harassed multiple women, including employees," announced the state's Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, 3 August, after a 168-page independent investigation shed light on the allegations against Cuomo.

"The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," James announced at a news conference.

Following the announcement, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called for his resignation.

Politicians and former aides have also responded to the allegations, with many coming forward and sharing their own experience.