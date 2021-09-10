Andhra Woman Gang-Raped And Robbed While Returning From Wedding in Guntur

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and her husband thrashed in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. The couple were waylaid by a group of men near the Medikonduru bypass road of Guntur district. The Guntur police have picked up eight suspects and are interrogating them, according to reports.

The incident reportedly took place at 9:30 pm when the couple was returning home to Sattenapalli on a motorbike after attending a wedding function. They were stopped by men near the Paladugu crossroads.