1 in 3 Women Globally Face Sexual Violence & It Starts Young: WHO

One in three women is subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner. This figure has remained “largely unchanged” over the past ten years and stands at approximately 736 million.



These are just some of the key findings of a report titled, ‘Global, regional and national estimates for intimate partner violence against women and global and regional estimates for non-partner sexual violence against women’ published on Tuesday, 9 March, by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report was developed by WHO and the UNDP-UNFPA-UNICEF-WHO-World Bank Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction (HRP), for the United Nations Inter-Agency Working Group on Violence Against Women Estimation and Data.