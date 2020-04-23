If Mythological Characters Were Stranded By A Lockdown...

It’s day we-don’t-remember of the lockdown, and since we have been closely following Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV, we couldn’t help but wonder how would the characters in these epic sagas react if the stories were set in a lockdown?

Move over Lakshman Rekha, there’s a new line in town. #Lockdownrekha becomes the trend and we think, the OG rekha maker, Lakshman would take over the PR for lockdown rekha, because one must always keep the bigger picture in mind and do the right thing. Well done Lakshman!