If Mythological Characters Were Stranded By A Lockdown...
It’s day we-don’t-remember of the lockdown, and since we have been closely following Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV, we couldn’t help but wonder how would the characters in these epic sagas react if the stories were set in a lockdown?
Move over Lakshman Rekha, there’s a new line in town. #Lockdownrekha becomes the trend and we think, the OG rekha maker, Lakshman would take over the PR for lockdown rekha, because one must always keep the bigger picture in mind and do the right thing. Well done Lakshman!
Say Ravan manages to travel and find Sita, how does he get her to cross the newly drawn lockdown rekha? With the promise of a bottle of hand sanitiser, of course! You can see how that would be tempting (we believe hand sanitisers are hard to come by in a forest). If only someone had informed Sita that soap and water is more effective. But, we’d like to add – well played Ravan, well played.
Ravan can do with some good karma, and hence he decides to do a DIY mask tutorial for all of us lesser mortals. I’d listen to Ravan, because he has a mask for each of his ten moods. That’s expert level mask making.
Rescue Sita mission comes to a grinding halt, especially after all flying gets suspended. The image below is an actual depiction of how devastated Jatayu and Hanuman are about this. They know this is needed to stop the spread of COVID-19, but hey, the heart feels what it feels.
With no rescue party in sight, Sita takes to the gram to record a log of her life in Lanka. Her only intention was to show her plight to the world, but what do trolls care? Hang in there Sita, this too shall pass. #Sitareallymissesherbae
Meanwhile, in the parallel universe of Mahabharata, Kauravas are not a happy bunch. They are constantly violating the “no more than 20 people can gather at one place” rule and that has the authorities quite upset. We look up to our princes, good and bad, to set an example in these trying times. At least wear masks guys! Learn from Ravan.
Separated from his ‘bhanjas’ and with no evil plots to hatch in this lockdown, Shakuni Mama has decided to teach his skills to the rest of the world and has started an online masterclass on negotiation. We don’t know what you feel about Shakuni, but we’ve overcome our moral dilemma, and are already taking notes from his class.
And finally, Pandavas and Kauravas could really show the world that a war is not the answer to every problem in the world. Welcome to the world of online gaming, which the estranged cousins have embraced wholeheartedly as a means to settle their differences. We totally approve!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
