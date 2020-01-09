If You’re a True Bhakt, You Can’t Really Watch ANY Bollywood Movie

I know you must be tweeting very excitedly right now about the 100 reasons why people should #BoycottChhapaak.

Deepika Padukone went and expressed her support for students and professors who had been beaten up by goons? How unbecoming of her. Bollywood stars should either stay silent or go for scrumptious dinners with BJP leaders, right? What is all this “speaking my mind” nonsense that has started?

Why is your trolling not working anymore, friends? Why have so film stars started caring more about that document called the Constitution than worry about the intimidation that your IT Cell will cause?

Anyway, I digress. Let’s come back to the matter at hand. I have a proposal for all of you brave online warriors. It is not enough for you to merely boycott Chhapaak and Deepika Padukone. Why should you stop there?