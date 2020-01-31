Aap Criminology Samajhiye: Modern-Day Nathu Backed by Delhi Police
Aap criminology samajhiye. Please understand the criminology.
- 30 January 1948: An armed assailant in Delhi fires his weapon at someone known for his peaceful protests.
- 30 January 2020: An armed assailant in Delhi fires his weapon at someone who was protesting peacefully.
