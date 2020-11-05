‘Upset Over Accidents, Started Tying Reflective Collars on Strays’

Coronavirus and the resulting lockdown has had its effects not only on the way humans used to live but also on the behaviour of animals, especially strays. I came across several news reports of animals taking over the streets when humans choose to stay indoors.

And now, while humans are adjusting to the new normal, and vehicles are back on the roads, strays who’d make roads their home are finding it difficult to cope. In the six months of lockdown, these strays developed a habit of playing and sleeping on the road when no one was around.