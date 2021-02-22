Unfinished Drain, Polluted Water Irks Locals in Meerut’s Shobhapur
Water logging is caused due to the several leather tanning units operating in the area and the lack of a nullah.
Near National Highway 58 or Meerut Expressway, a few residents of a small ward named Shobhapur are forced to live in a pitiable state due to the Meerut Municipal Corporation’s neglect and indifference.
Only a few houses have been constructed as of now in Ward Number 12. Others, who have purchased plots in the area, are hesitant to start the process of construction due to water logging and polluted water spilling to the streets. The water logging is caused not only due to lack of a nullah in the area, but several leather tanning units around Shobhapur. The tanning process is causing the water to pollute and stink.
There are several chemicals released during the tanning process and because there is no proper drainage in the area, residents are facing health risks due to contaminated water and are afraid of falling ill. Residents have complained to the municipal corporation many times but in vain. While a nullah exists in Shobhapur, construction is still incomplete. As a result, the drainage system does not work properly and there is overflow of water that gushes to the streets.
The stagnant water has started to stink and has been a breeding ground for mosquitoes, making it difficult for people to remain in the locality.
Many residents have put in their life’s savings to build a house in Shobhapur, while others like me have invested them in land. Hopes of settling here are diminishing by the day as dirty water is accumulating in the village and its surrounding areas due to the unfinished drain.
Residents have filed multiple complaints to the officers. Despite these complaints, construction work has not resumed. It is the duty of municipal officers to ease people’s troubles, but their negligence has increased problems by a manifold.
In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board at Meerut was to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and shift leather tanneries from Shobhapur due to the increasing water pollution. On 29 January 2020, a PIL filed in Allahabad High Court was disposed on the same grounds.
As leather tanning continues, locals wish the municipal corporation acts quickly to construct the drain and also ensure there is no water pollution.
(Calls to the Meerut Municipal Corporation went unanswered. The Quint has reached out to the Water Works Department via email. The response will be added when received.)
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
