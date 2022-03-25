I'm Still Waiting for Compensation After I Lost My Doctor Husband to COVID-19
I know how doctors have done their duty in such tough situations when no PPE kits or masks were available.
Many doctors died during the first wave of COVID-19. One such COVID warrior was my husband, Dr Shekhar Dutta Jha, who lost his life at the age of 46.
I remember that in 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak and there was a lockdown in the country, the doctors were not allowed to take any leaves. All the doctors were supposed to be on duty.
One day, he came back home after his duty and told us that he wasn’t feeling well. As soon as he said this, we got him tested and he tested positive for COVID-19.
We tried our best to get a bed in any of the hospitals in Bokaro, but unfortunately, we did not get any. We even tried in nearby cities such as Ranchi but did not get any seats. Some doctors helped us and we finally got a seat in Durgapur, which is very far from Bokaro.
We shifted him there and his treatment started. But unfortunately, he died two days later. We lost him on 24 August 2020, and since then, my family and I have been struggling emotionally, mentally, and financially.
'We Have Received Nothing; Compensation Only on Paper'
After his death, our struggle with grief and finances started. The government said they would provide us with compensation but nothing has happened yet. The only thing we have received from them are false promises.
My husband did not even receive the COVID warrior award that the Deputy Commissioner of Jharkhand had promised me over call.
The compensation that the prime minister had announced, we never received it. All these things were said on paper and they somehow got lost there.
I know how doctors have done their duty in such tough situations when no PPE kits or masks were available. The sanitisers that were given to them were of no use. No injections or medicines were available, but still the doctors gave their best.
I want to ask the government that when my husband and other doctors gave their 200 percent, then why can’t you all stand with us or support us? You also do your work and give them their COVID warrior awards, giving them the appreciation they deserve.
At least acknowledge and appreciate the devotion they had put into their work. Because that was the worst situation the country had faced. I want my voice to reach each and everyone, the doctors who supported me, stood by my side, and I want to ask the government to at least recognise the people who devoted their lives for you all.
The Quint reached out to the Health Ministry and the Depty Commissoner of Dhanbad but there has been no response. As soon as we receive a response, the story would be updated.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
