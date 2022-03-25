I'm Still Waiting for Compensation After I Lost My Doctor Husband to COVID-19

Many doctors died during the first wave of COVID-19. One such COVID warrior was my husband, Dr Shekhar Dutta Jha, who lost his life at the age of 46.

I remember that in 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak and there was a lockdown in the country, the doctors were not allowed to take any leaves. All the doctors were supposed to be on duty.

One day, he came back home after his duty and told us that he wasn’t feeling well. As soon as he said this, we got him tested and he tested positive for COVID-19.