Patna Ranked Dirtiest City. As a Local, This is Not A Surprise

Patna has been declared the dirtiest city in the country with a population over 10 lakh by the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey conducted by the Ministry Of Urban Affairs. Indore was adjudged the cleanest city for the fourth time in a row.

This was the 5th annual survey under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and was conducted in 4,242 cities in India in which 1.9 crore people participated.

For a local like me, who has grown up in the city, this did not come as a surprise.