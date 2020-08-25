Patna Ranked Dirtiest City. As a Local, This is Not A Surprise
Patna has been declared the dirtiest city in the country with a population over 10 lakh by the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey conducted by the Ministry Of Urban Affairs. Indore was adjudged the cleanest city for the fourth time in a row.
This was the 5th annual survey under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and was conducted in 4,242 cities in India in which 1.9 crore people participated.
For a local like me, who has grown up in the city, this did not come as a surprise.
What Makes Patna The Dirtiest City?
Sanitation, hygiene, and waste management were some of the parameters on which the survey was conducted, where Bihar’s capital performed poorly.
Just a walk around the city and it’s impossible to ignore the open smelly drains, garbage thrown along the roadside, and potholes filled with dirty water. Apart from the government’s apathy towards hygiene and cleanliness of the city, it seems that the residents are also used to living in such conditions.
Three km Of Open Drain In The Heart Of The City
From Gaay Ghat to Moin-ul-Haque stadium runs a 3 km long open drain. Reportedly this drain has been open for over a decade and goes beyond being just a hygiene issue. It is a safety hazard as well. It is so massive and unfenced that it has led to many accidents involving locals falling in the drain.
This whole stretch is heavily populated and is also a hub of coaching centres. Many residential colonies like the Azimabad colony are situated along the open drain.
Residents of the localities have raised their concerns about their health and safety many times, but no action has ever been taken.
Roadside Garbage Is A Common Site
Wherever you go in Patna, you can find garbage piles along the roadside. One such spot is the dairy booth near old Azimabad colony.
Right next to the dairy, a heap of garbage is found which people have to dodge while passing through the area. In fact, being the only dairy in the locality, residents find it impossible to ignore the filth.
Over the past four years, Patna is ranking poorly in the cleanliness department. Not just the government, but we, as residents, need to take steps to make our city clean and raise our voice to make sure that authorities do their duties and take responsibility.
I hope Swachh Survekshan 2020 turns out to be an eye-opener for everyone and it creates awareness about sanitation, cleanliness, and also a sense of competition so that the city gets clean.
