Dear Soldier, I Wonder How You Never Complain
Simran from Dehradun sends her sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier,
Here’s a poem as a token of appreciation for your selfless service.
For every soldier,
Who is standing at the border to protect us from the enemy,
Who is helping us during the pandemic,
Who is their to save lives during the disaster,
To the soldiers who have given many a rebirth.
They don't hate what's in front of them,
They don't utter a word when they are hurt,
They don't complain about bad mobile network,
They don't complain even about an uneven bed.
They don't complain to wake up at 4.
They don't complain to hardly get sleep,
They don't complain to work in the heat,
They don't complain to work in snow,
They don't complain to work when wet,
They don't complain to work even after the sunset.
They don't complain on not seeing their daughters and sons,
They don't complain when made to work under the scorching sun,
They don't complain when made to work in the forest,
They don't complain when made to work without rest.
Are they not humans to not complain?
Are they the ones who don't feel pain?
They are human and they do feel pain.
Better don't know them else you'll become insane.
They don't work for name or fame,
They work for their love and aim,
And there is no pain or complain,
When you work for something you love and aim.
