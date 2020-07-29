Dear Soldier, I Wonder How You Never Complain

For every soldier,

Who is standing at the border to protect us from the enemy,

Who is helping us during the pandemic,

Who is their to save lives during the disaster,

To the soldiers who have given many a rebirth.

They don't hate what's in front of them,

They don't utter a word when they are hurt,

They don't complain about bad mobile network,

They don't complain even about an uneven bed.

They don't complain to wake up at 4.

They don't complain to hardly get sleep,

They don't complain to work in the heat,

They don't complain to work in snow,

They don't complain to work when wet,

They don't complain to work even after the sunset.