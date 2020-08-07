A Mime Artiste’s Moving Tribute to the Sacrifices of Our soldiers

Dear Soldier,

My name is Pravin Bhirang and here is my tribute, to salute your bravery and resilience in adverse situations. Through this mime, I depict the life of a soldier. I make sure that citizens don’t have tears in their eyes and safeguard their precious smiles. I toil to preserve this land of great fertility, diverse flora and rivers flowing far and wide. My heart’s desire is to see the country flourish, at the cost of my own life!

We the citizens of India cherish every sacrifice our heroes make for us, the blood sweat and tears involved in protecting the nation, and their everlasting loyalty. They are truly the nation’s pride and joy. Wishing all soldiers happy independence day!

Jai Hind!